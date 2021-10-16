Today is October 18
Published 1:34 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021
National No Beard Day
Annually, National No Beard Day on October 18th celebrates the cleanshaven among us. The smoother the face, the bigger the celebration!
Whether you have had your beard for years or it is relatively new for you, this is the day to shave it off and go smooth. Perhaps your partner doesn’t like your beard, or you just haven’t shaved it off for years. No Beard Day is the day to see what you look like without it.
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day encourages everyone to take time to organize their virtual desktop. The observance takes place on the third Monday in October.
Remember when your computer was new and the desktop was clean and organized? The trash file was empty. The only files on the computer were the ones the manufacturer created. No viruses. No documents. And your computer was fast, too. You were ready to create, design and program.
International Legging Day
Get geared up for International Legging Day every October 18th. Although it’s a year-round staple, when temps drop in the fall, it’s officially legging season!
Once a necessity providing an added layer of warmth, the legging is now an iconic style combining comfort and fashion. Leggings truly set a trend in the 1950s and ‘60s as a standard wardrobe piece and workout essential.
For National Cupcake Day
Chocolate Jefferson Stout Cupcakes
Makes 24 cupcakes
Cupcakes
2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
3⁄4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus more for dusting the cupcakes
1 teaspoon baking soda
Fine salt
1 12-ounce bottle Lazy Magnolia Jefferson Stout, or similar stout
1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 eggs
3⁄4 cup sour cream
Icing
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
3⁄4 to 1 cup heavy cream
1 1-pound package confectioners’ sugar
- Make the cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly butter and flour 24 muffin cups.
- Whisk the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large mixing bowl.
- Combine the stout, melted butter and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Mix in the sour cream until thoroughly combined and smooth. Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the wet mixture.
- Divide the batter equally among the muffin cups, filling each three-quarters full. Bake for 12 minutes and then rotate the pans. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes longer, or until risen, nicely domed, and set in the middle, but still soft and tender. Cool the cupcakes for 10 minutes in the tins on a wire rack before turning out onto the rack to cool completely.
- Make the icing: Beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in 3⁄4 cup of the cream. Slowly mix in the confectioners’ sugar on low speed until incorporated and smooth. If the icing is too thick to be spreadable, beat in more cream, 1 tablespoon at a time. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use. (The icing can be made several hours ahead and kept covered and chilled.)
- Top each cupcake with a generous layer of frosting and dust with cocoa powder.