Today is October 13, 2021

Bullying Prevention Day (Second Wednesday in October)

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Houston-based artist Jumper Maybach has created an internationally known brand based on love, acceptance, and happiness. He uses his platform to fight hate and bullying after being a victim of workplace bullying just a few years ago.

“After my own experience of being bullied, I found the strength and courage to come forward and fight for those who cannot stand up for themselves,” states Maybach. “I want my art to be that beacon of hope that inspires others to stand up to ending injustices within society. My hope is that my abstract way of expressing love, acceptance and freedom resonates with people whether they have walked a similar path to me or not.”

His colorful abstract works have been showcased everywhere from Dubai to Paris to his current home of Houston. A victim of workplace bullying, Maybach found solace in art and now shares his message of spreading love, not hate around the globe. The LGBTQ artist is available for interviews to talk about this month’s holiday including: National Coming Out Day, Global Diversity Awareness Month and National Arts & Humanities Month.

Jumper Maybach was born from a very real, very relatable moment during a time where many people were tormented for their unique differences. In 2010, Ben Workman felt trapped, lost and unable to express his true self after years of bullying, that’s when Jumper emerged. The Jumper Maybach persona gives Workman the power to unleash his creativity, release his frustrations, and manifest the artist he’d never known himself to be. Today, Jumper Maybach has evolved into the artist who now speaks to us from a healed place, and a brand that inspires an awakening within all of us — empowering us to express our individuality, to heal, and to help end hate through love and understanding.

Jumper Maybach is a powerful and inspirational brand whose art and designs are a beacon for ending hate, bullying and intolerance in the world. As an artist, Ben’s work expresses freedom, love and acceptance; it’s powerful message resonates across audiences no matter where they may be on their own personal journey.

National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day

National Take your Parents to Lunch Day is observed next on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. It has been observed Wednesday of the second full week in October since 2011.

This Day in Sports