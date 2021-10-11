Today is October 11, 2021

“You Go Girl” Day

This unofficial holiday celebrates Kathryn Sullivan and women like her or who inspire to be like her. Sullivan was the first American woman to walk in space and served aboard the mission that deployed the Hubble Space Telescope.

General Pulaski Memorial Day

General Pulaski Memorial Day is a United States public holiday in honor of General Kazimierz Pułaski, a Polish hero of the American Revolution.

National Kick Butt Day

National Kick Butt Day on October 11 is a day to take action. Is there a bad habit you wanted to kick in the butt? Or a resolution you made but had trouble following through? Well, on National Kick Butt Day you can change all that. Seize the day and take a little step toward fulfilling your goals. National Kick Butt Day is celebrated all across the nation on the second Monday of October. Good thing it is because all of us have something that we have been putting off. So let’s get it done!

Heavy lifting

Madison, WI police went searching recently for the perpetrators who stole a bronze sculpture known as Dumpty Humpty , a spoof of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. The unusual objet d’art was on display at a local Art Fair and the police have security camera footage showing two men carrying the weighty statue away.

Go-To Vanilla Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

Your favorite frosting, for topping

Directions

Special equipment:

a 12-cup standard muffin tin or two 24-cup mini-muffin tins, cupcake liners

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and position a rack in the middle of the oven. Line one 12-cup standard muffin tin or two 24-cup mini-muffin tins with cupcake liners. Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. In another medium bowl, beat the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until light and foamy, about 2 minutes. While beating, gradually pour in the melted butter and then the vanilla. While mixing slowly, add half of the flour mixture. Then add all the milk, followed by the remaining flour mixture; take care not to overmix the batter. Divide the batter evenly in the prepared muffin tin. Bake until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean, rotating the tin about halfway through baking time, 18 to 20 minutes for standard cupcakes or 10 to 12 minutes for minis. Cool the cupcakes in the tin on a rack for 10 minutes, then remove from the tin and cool on the rack completely. Frost and decorate as desired.

(SOURCE: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/go-to-vanilla-cupcakes-3338835)