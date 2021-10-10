Today is October 10, 2021

National Love Your Hair Day

No matter if your hair is curly or straight, or if you have a lot of it or just a small amount, National Love Your Hair Day is for embracing what you’ve been born with. Created by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company, It’s a 10 Haircare, the day is for “people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change.” It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair—and humanity—and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

On the holiday’s first celebration, in 2017, the It’s a 10 Haircare street team gave out 10,000 bottles of It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-in Product in Times Square in New York City. Itsa10Haircare.com also had a sale on the day. For the second annual celebration, It’s a 10 Haircare called for people to design their own dream hair product; ten finalists and one winner were chosen. The company’s street team also handed out 100,000 free samples of It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-in Product in ten cities across the country.

Father-Daughter Day

Father–Daughter Day is a holiday recognized annually on the second Sunday of October in the United States, honoring the relationship between a father and a daughter. Unlike Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it is not federally recognized.

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries.

A not so missing person

So, these Turkish guys went out drinking one night recently. Among them was a fellow by the name of Beyhan Mutlu who apparently had a snootful, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. It was about two in the morning when Mutlu got to a friend’s house nearby where he fell into a deep sleep. His friends didn’t see him there and thought he went missing. They called the police who organized a search party in the nearby woods. Mutlu was awake by then and upon seeing the searchers he joined them. It wasn’t until they began shouting his name that he realized he was the missing person. As he put it to a local newspaper: “They called my name” and “ I said, oh, that’s me.”

The Birth Flower(s) for the Month of October is:

Marigold is a Mediterranean native plant and has been prized for both its beauty and versatility. They come in a range of colors including white, gold, and yellow; however, probably the most popular is bright orange.