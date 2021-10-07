Today is Oct. 7, 2021

Bathtub Day

In a world in which demands on your time are high it is reassuring to know there is one day in the year when you can reclaim the right to relax at your leisure. Bathtub Day is more than just an excuse to while away the time as you immerse yourself in the warm waters of your bathroom; it is a day to remember and rejoice in the introduction of the bathtub in England in 1828.

How to celebrate this momentous occasion is an individual’s choice but options include turning your bathroom into a mini-spa, complete with scented candles and aromatherapy oils; inviting a partner or friend to share in the bathtub experience; watching a favourite film or television show while bathing; or simply locking the door, turning off the phone and enjoying a rare moment of solitude and peace, with a glass of wine by your side.

National Depression Screening Day (Thursday of Mental Illness Awareness Week)

National Depression Screening Day is designed to call attention to the illness of depression on a national level and designed to educate the public about symptoms and effective treatment, to offer individuals the opportunity to be screened for depression and to connect those in need to the mental health care system in Delaware.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, many organizations will participate with MHA in providing quick, anonymous screenings in various locations throughout the state. These screenings are often the first step for individuals with depression in getting help. There are also many sites who will provide screenings throughout the month of October, not just on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

National Flower Day

Oct. 7 designates “National Flower Day.” Not to be confused with the holiday celebrated on March 21, today specifically focuses on the U.S. national flower, the rose.

This day marks the signing of Senate Joint Resolution 159, which adopted the rose as the national floral emblem. President Ronald Reagan approved the proclamation in 1986, certifying the rose as our national flower.

Often viewed as a symbol of love and beauty, roses are commonly used in parades, placed on graves of loved ones and are frequently referred to in art and literature. States such as New York, Oklahoma, Georgia and North Dakota also adopted some variation of the rose as their state flower. Our nation’s first president George Washington bred roses, and the White House has its own rose garden.

Ways to celebrate this little known holiday are plentiful and simple. Take a walk around campus to see if there are any roses and take some time to admire them. For those that have exceptional artistic abilities, take a break from school work and create rose-inspired artwork. You can paint, draw or find other ways to pay homage to the national flower.

You Matter to Me Day

You Matter To Me Day was created in 2010 by Linda Jew, who had a friend and his son pass away, and realized that she had never told them, “You matter to me”. She began telling people she knew that they mattered, and decided to start a day centered around the phrase. She believed the phrase could have a profound effect on those that heard it. October 7 was chosen as the date because it was the New Moon in Libra on that day. The New Moon represents new beginnings, and Libra deals with relationships, making it a fitting time for the day’s observation.