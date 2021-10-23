The seasons of our lives are changing

By Ronnie Michel

I’ve already decorated the mantle and front door with autumn leaves while acorns drop and squirrels scamper to get them. It’s finally fall.

This season, people will travel hundreds of miles and spend thousands of dollars to watch leaves change colors. Only God could herald in a new season with such beautiful, vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow, making it difficult to believe that the leaves are in the process of dying as they provide one last glorious show before they drop to the ground.

People have different seasons, too. During the course of our lives, we may experience modifications in jobs, relationships, finances, communities, and even in ourselves. I haven’t always welcomed those alterations, nor have I consistently shown grace during the process. I want to be different. As God brings new changes into my life, I don’t want to fight against them, but usher them in with the beauty and grace He displays in the changing of the seasons.

When I think about the magnificent exhibition of nature God uses to mark the death of the leaves, I wonder about what He can do with us, His children, who are filled with His life, gifts and love. As we yield to His direction and adapt to the winds of change, I believe He will make something beautiful out of our lives. It’s never too late to serve God or ask for our gifts to be stirred and used for His glory.

My Dad says, “There is also beauty in a Christian who is prepared to die and ready to enter Heaven.” Wow! I didn’t really want to think about that, but I know it’s true. For God’s children, death is only the beginning of an eternity with Him. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 116:15

May our lives be lived to the fullest, grow more beautiful through the changes, and end gloriously.