Terico Lomtea’ Brooks, Jr.

October 8, 2021

“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not be in want.” Psalm 23:1

Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. for Terico Lomtea’ Brooks, Jr. Visitation will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Minister Vinnie Scott will officiate at the service. Due to COVID-19 face covering and social distancing will be observed.

Terico Lomtea’ Brooks, Jr. was born June 8, 1999 to Precious Stewart and Terico Brooks, Sr. He departed this life on October 8, 2021 at Slidell Memorial Hospital at the age of 22.

Terico attended Job Corps and was employed at Hardee’s, St. Tammany Box Company and Claiborne Hill. His favorite pastimes were designing clothes, arts, crafts and dancing.

Terico was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Elza Newman and Leonard Williams; great grandmothers, Emma Lewis and Barbara Lenyard and great grandfather, Alphonso Lenyard.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Precious Stewart; father, Terico Brooks, Sr.; son, Karsen Bradley; step-father, Vince Stewart; five sisters, Evaleisha Nixon, LaShay Whitesides, Terica Brooks, Imani Brooks, Inia Brooks; one brother, Andrico Brooks; Grandmothers, Joyce Richards and Teresa Brooks; Grandfather, Charles Leach; two special nephews, De’Meiko Nixon and Montea’ Nixon; aunts, Lushawnda Middleton (Nathan), Brittany Richards, Aneshua Richards and Shaterrica Wagner; uncle, Joseph Newman (Jennifer); great aunts, Lois Decuir (Huebert), Frances Riggins, Lucinda Marks (Ronald), Mandy Booze); numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

