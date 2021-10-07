Story time at Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library returns to in person

The Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library will be hosting Story Time for Children in person again instead of virtually starting this week.

The program has not been offered as an in-person format since the spring of 2020.

Now, on Fridays, preschool stories will be read to children of all ages at the Crosby Memorial Library.

Story time at the library started back when the library first opened in 1964.

“The Library has had a story time running almost constantly through out the year, for as long as we’ve been here,” said Youth Service Coordinator Megan Miller.

Every Friday beginning on Oct. 8 and lasting through Nov. 18, the library staff will hold story time from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. During the hour lone event, kids will read stories, learn songs, and participate in short plays. Every child will get involved in story time but they will also learn important skills that they’ll need to know before they can begin to read on their own.

“We are really excited to getting back to in-person story time,” said Miller.

Throughout 2020 the Crosby Library and Miller have offered story time virtually. The adjustment was difficult due to the pandemic, but the staff went above and beyond to continue providing the community’s children with story time.

Miller said the effort involved putting the virtual page together at home, working through phone and emails and filming from front porches with her kids as cameramen.

It was an interesting and challenging experience for Miller and the rest of the staff, but they will continue to provide online stories for the community this fall.

“It’s not going to go away completely, but we will be doing more in-person programming,” she said.