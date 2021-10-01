Stephen Elijah Burge

September 22, 2021

Funeral Services for Stephen Elijah Burge, age 34, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Pastor Casey Stokes will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Construction Worker and a member of The Life Church. Stephen was a devoted husband, loving father, a loyal brother, son, and friend. We stand in awe of how much he adored his children; the bond shared with his children was his greatest joy. Their bond was magical and unmatched by anything in his life. Stephen put his children first, they were his peace, his center, his reason for living. To see him with his children was to watch a blessing here on Earth. He put a smile on everyone’s face with his unmatched sense of humor. Stephen had a gift of making everyone who had the privilege of coming in contact with him feel like they were his best friend. He was a peacemaker with a kind and gentle spirit with a talent for playing guitar and piano who loved to sing. A hug from Stephen would make you forget your frustration. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who knew him and could not relay a funny story. We will hold “Cecil” near and dear to our hearts; if you know you know.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 8 devoted years, Tamara Powers Burge; daughter, Lydia Yvonne Burge; sons, Henry Walker Burge and Gabriel Wyatt Burge; parents, Bruce E. Burge, Karen R. (Johnny) Ott and Hope (Floyd “Grif”) Griffith; maternal grandmother, Peggy Morris; sisters, Maranda “Randi” (Eric) Boothe, Amy Raquel White, and Brooke (Anthony) Carbone; brother, Noah Kaid “Pup” (Keti) Burge; his adopted sister and first love of his life, Jennifer (Darrin) McLain; sister-in-law, Sarah (Gene) Jordan; nieces and nephews, Krisalyn, Trinnity, Destiny, Kaelyn, Arabella, Adalee, Braelyn, Weston, Hadley, Charlotte, Stella, and Gunner.

