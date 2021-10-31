Spring Hill Colleges Announces New Scholarships for Fall 2022

Spring Hill College is pleased to announce three new scholarships starting in the fall 2022 academic year. These scholarships support the College’s focus on providing an exceptional, affordable Jesuit Catholic education for students.

E. Joseph Lee, PhD, President of Spring Hill College said, “Combined with our tuition reduction, these new scholarships continue to make us one of the most affordable and accessible private colleges in the country. We also have new academic programs that feature a combination of traditional and online learning. We are confident that we are providing our students with the academic and financial tools they need for success.”

Magis Scholar Award – awarded to graduates of a Jesuit High School. This scholarship ranges in value from $8,000 up to $10,000 and carries a four-year value from $32,000 up to $40,000.

Requirements. On-campus residency and maintain at least a 2.50 GPA.

Visit Grant – for incoming freshmen enrolling for Fall 2022, we are offering a $500 Visit Grant to potential students who visit our campus between now and December 17, 2021. This Visit Grant will be included in your financial aid each academic year, for a total of $2,000 in additional award money.

Legacy Award – awarded to students whose parent or grandparent graduated from Spring Hill College. This $1,000 award is a four-year award.

https://www.shc.edu/ admissions/tuition-and-aid/ types-aid/scholarships/