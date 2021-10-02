Spencer Strider Selected to Atlanta Braves Roster

PEARL – The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday selected the contract of former Mississippi Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, making the right-hander Mississippi’s 152nd player to be promoted to a major league roster since 2005.

On Tuesday, Strider, 22, was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday’s victory in Game 5 of the Double-A South Championship Series. On Wednesday, the Knoxville, TN native appeared in Gwinnett’s win, striking out three in 1.0 inning of relief. Strider becomes the first 2021 M-Brave to be promoted to the majors.

The 22-year-old right-hander from Knoxville, TN, appeared at all four levels of the Atlanta Braves organization in 2021, going a combined 3-7 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, .190 BAA, and 153 strikeouts over 94.0 innings spanning 22 games, 21 starts. In his 14 starts and after joining the M-Braves, he led the league in strikeouts, and finished seventh in the Double-A South overall with 94.

Atlanta selected Strider in the fourth round of the 2020 draft (126th overall) out of Clemson University. After clinching their fourth-straight NL East title on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves have now won six straight games with consecutive three-game sweeps of the Padres and Phillies. They’ll host the Mets for three games this weekend. Atlanta is locked in as the NL’s No. 3 seed against the second-seeded Brewers, who will host Game 1 of the NLDS on TBS on Friday, Oct. 8.

On Sunday, the Mississippi Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship by beating the Montgomery Biscuits 2-1 at Trustmark Park. The league title is the second in team history.