Sharon Peters

October 12, 2021

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2 p.m., in Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church for Sharon Peters age 65 of Picayune, MS., who passed away October 12, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital. She was a native of Picayune, MS. Rev. Henry Marshall, will officiate at the service. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. In 1974, Sharon graduated from Picayune Memorial High School. Sharon was a member of Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church, loved to be an assistant in the church kitchen, and always willing to fill her position when asked. Sharon retired from Domino’s Pizza, after 30 years of service.

Survivors include; one son, Corei ( Dorothy) Peters of Picayune, MS., 2 grandchildren; Carylah Peters, and Maya Mickles of Picayune, MS., 1 sister; Patricia Faye Williams, of Picayune, MS., sister-in-law; Willie Ruth Lewis of Deby, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded her in death; husband: C.L. Peters, parents, Roosevelt and Lula Mae Jefferson. Siblings; Sarah Lee and Roosevelt Jefferson Jr. Visitation; Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church from 12 Noon until 2pm. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.