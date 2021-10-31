Seven-Member American Rescue Plan Subcommittee Named in Mississippi Senate

Jackson, Miss.—Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson named a seven-member Appropriations Subcommittee today to make recommendations on expending the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

Senator John Polk will Chair the Subcommittee. Other members include Senators Albert Butler, Dennis DeBar, Hillman Frazier, Walter Michel, Rita Parks, and Bart Williams. The Subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing before the 2022 Legislative Session.

“The upcoming Session may be the most challenging of our four-year term, with redistricting, the expenditure of the ARPA funds, and a variety of other important items on the agenda,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “We need to be as organized as possible, and the appointment of this subcommittee is part of this process.”

In general, ARPA funds may be used for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; tourism; and Covid expenses related to healthcare, economic recovery, and other related issues.

