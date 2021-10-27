SBA Hurricane Ida Disaster Recovery Center Poplarville Community Saferoom

WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Mississippi following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to Hurricane Ida that occurred Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, 2021.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Mississippi small businesses and residents impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

The disaster declaration covers Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson in Mississippi, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adams, Forrest, Franklin, George, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Stone in Mississippi; Mobile in Alabama; and parishes of Concordia, East Feliciana, Saint Helena, Saint Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana in Louisiana.

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) as indicated below:

Pearl River County

Poplarville Community Saferoom 124 Rodeo Street

Poplarville, MS 39740

Opening: Wednesday, Oct. 27 from Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Normal Hours: Monday – Friday

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the BRCs are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a sump pump, elevation, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 2.855 percent for businesses, 2 percent for nonprofit organizations and

1.563 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set

by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration # 17234, not for the COVID-19 incident.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.