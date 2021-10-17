Saucier Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Gulfport, Miss. – A Saucier man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U. S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Christopher Michael Gelston, 40, knowingly possessed a Ruger 9mm pistol after having been previously convicted of a felony.

Gelston is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.