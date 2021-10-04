Saturday vaccination clinics from Biloxi to Panama City in October and November to be held by Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System

Published 2:43 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Special to the Item

 The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to host five COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinics in October and November for eligible beneficiaries.

The clinics are scheduled at the Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Panama City Beach, Florida, Oct. 2; at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, Oct. 16; at the Mobile (CBOC) in Mobile, Alabama, Oct. 23; at the Eglin CBOC near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30; and at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi, Nov. 6.

Influenza vaccinations offered include both the high-dose and regular vaccines, while COVID-19 vaccinations include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (while supplies last) vaccination.

Date

Clinic

Hours

Oct. 2

Panama City Beach Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Panama City Beach, Florida

8 a.m. – noon

Oct.16

Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) Pensacola, Florida

8 a.m. – noon

Oct. 23

Mobile Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Mobile, Alabama

8 a.m. – noon

Oct. 30

Eglin Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

8 a.m. – noon

Nov. 6

Biloxi VA Medical Center Biloxi, Mississippi (Bldg. 30, 1st floor)

8 a.m. – noon

 

