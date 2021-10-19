Robert L. “Bud” Alford, Sr.

Robert L. “Bud” Alford, Sr.

October 13, 2021

Funeral Services for Robert L. “Bud” Alford, Sr., age 76, of Flora, MS, who passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Entombment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Beau Comeaux will officiate the service.

