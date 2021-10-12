Robert Hansel Little Jr.

October 10, 2021

Visitation for Robert Hansel Little Jr. will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Enterprise United Methodist Church, 100 River Road, Enterprise, MS 39330. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Bro. John Wesley officiating. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Robert “Bobby” Hansel Little, Jr., age 83, of Picayune, MS, on October 10, 2021. Robert was born in Enterprise, MS, on July 8, 1938, to Melba Moore Little and Robert Hansel Little. He attended high school at Enterprise High School and then went on to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi (Class of 60), with a degree in business administration. While studying at the University of Southern Mississippi, he played as an offensive guard and defensive tackle for the Golden Eagles and was a part of the 1958 undefeated national championship team with a record of 9-0. He remained friends with many of his teammates throughout his life.

Robert had a very successful career with over 30 years at Shell Oil Company, working in various roles in the construction operations group. His job included projects primarily located offshore U.S., but also included projects in Asia and Africa. Robert loved his work and always spoke fondly of his time with Shell. His real true passion in life, however, was spending time with his family. His heart was always full when he was with his family. He was so generous and giving of his time and resources to help others. He would not end a conversation without making sure he knew you had everything you needed. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He had a gift for lifting spirits and a comforting presence about him. The world was just a better place with him in it and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Farley, and husband Todd (Houston, TX); his son, Richard H. Little, and wife Brandy (Houston, TX); his daughter-in-law Melissa Little (Edmond, OK); and his stepdaughter, Heather Sevin, and husband Kevin (Houston, TX). He is also survived by his brother, Harry M. Little, of Meridian, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Fredine Little; his son, Steven L. Little; his brother, Howard H. Little; and sister, Elise Little Crawford. He was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren, Jace Little, Brendan Little, Rob Little, Cole Little, Sydney Farley, Meredith Farley, Adam Sevin, and Will Sevin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James F. Webb Funeral Home www.jamesfwebb.com.