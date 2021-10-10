Robert “Bob” Varner

Robert “Bob” Varner

October 4, 2021

Robert “Bob” Varner, 60, of Carriere, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. There will be a memorial service for Bob at a later date.

Bob was a mechanic in the oil industry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Varner; his sister, Cynthia Smith and his step-father, Denny Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Jeremy) Jenkins, Sr. of Picayune; a grandson, Isaiah Jenkins of Picayune; a brother, Raymond (Carolyn) Varner of Monticello, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

