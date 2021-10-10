Robert “Bob” Varner

October 4, 2021

Robert “Bob” Varner, 60, of Carriere, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. There will be a memorial service for Bob at a later date.

Bob was a mechanic in the oil industry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Varner; his sister, Cynthia Smith and his step-father, Denny Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Jeremy) Jenkins, Sr. of Picayune; a grandson, Isaiah Jenkins of Picayune; a brother, Raymond (Carolyn) Varner of Monticello, MN; and several nieces and nephews.