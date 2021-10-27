Removing a Hold on Family

By Shannon Marshall

Boats with holes in them don’t usually function very well. Sometimes boats get holes in them. Whenever a boat gets a hole in it, one needs to take the boat to a specialist who can repair the hole. I watched Saturday as a naval architect repaired a hole in a boat. Naval architects specialize in boats. Churches specialize in families. Families today have a lot of holes in them. One area that has put a hole in families is the things that hold families back.

Jabez didn’t let a hold placed on him hold him back. Jabez is mentioned in one place in the Bible. Two verses, 1 Chronicles 4: 9-10, introduce us to him and tell us about his life. Just as Jabez didn’t let a hold on his life hold him back, we need not let a hold placed on us hold us back any longer. What can stop the hold on us?

First, the way we live. Jabez lived with honor. The Bible says “Now Jabez was more honorable than his brothers…” (Vs 9). If we want honor, we should show honor to others. Jabez was a person of honor. Honor your parents, Honor your spouse. Live honorably.

Second, the wearing of labels. Jabez’ name means “he will cause pain.” His mother named him this name because she bore him in pain. He was labeled. People will label you. Some label’s put on us, “failure”, “dumb”, or “disappointment” to name a few. But Jabez refused to live under the label.

Third, the weight of lids. Jabez’s mother put her pain on him. She blamed him for her pain. People will try and contain you to the life they see you living.

Fourth, the wall of limits. Limitations are placed on us. Just because someone says they do not see you becoming what you dream of becoming doesn’t mean you can’t. Do not let anyone limit you.

Fifth, he went to the Lord. He had a prayer life. “Jabez called on the God of Israel…” (Vs 10). Verse 10 is the prayer of Jabez. He asked God to enlarge his influence, get him out of the label, and don’t let him be limited