Rash of vehicle burglaries possibly tied to regional spree

Investigators with the Picayune Police Department are working a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Millbrook subdivision earlier this month.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Millbrook subdivision on Oct. 7 at 5:25 a.m. in reference to several vehicle burglaries.

Through the investigation, evidence and video surveillance footage was obtained that allowed the investigators to determine that there were several subjects involved and obtain descriptions of the individuals involved.

The individuals were seen on video going from house to house checking for unlocked cars. Investigators determined that at least one of the burglaries involved a firearm being stolen and two vehicles were stolen belonging to residents in that area. One of those vehicles was later determined to have been used to conduct burglaries in the Kenner, La., area, the release states.

Investigators also learned that a string of vehicle burglaries has been occurring in several jurisdictions along the Mississippi coastal area and in Louisiana. Law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas arrested four adults and one juvenile in connection with burglaries in their respective areas.

At this time, investigators are working in conjunction with other agencies to determine if those suspects were involved in the local crimes, said Assistant Chief James Bolton.

Investigators are also working to locate and retrieve the stolen property and vehicles.

Residents in Picayune and all of Pearl River County are reminded to lock their car doors and avoid leaving valuables or firearms in vehicles.