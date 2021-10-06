Rafach named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Michelle Rafach, a middle and high school Social Studies teacher at Pearl River County School District’s Endeavor Campus, was named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Rafach teaches students in grades sixth through 12th about Social Studies at the Endeavor Campus.

She has been a teacher for the past 10 years, the last three of which have been with the Pearl River County School District.

Her favorite part of teaching is that it provides her the opportunity to let her students and fellow teachers and staff know that they are loved and valued.

The most important thing she wants her students to take away from her class is that they are enough, no matter their current or past situation.

“They belong here and can do incredible things with the right mindset,” Rafach said.

A unique thing about her is that she loves to visit historical sites, especially Civil War battlefields.