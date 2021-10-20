PRCC Wildcat Experience postponed to future date

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Due to a scheduling conflict with the MHSAA stemming from a referee shortage and COVID-19, Pearl River has announced it is postponing the Wildcat Experience.

“The Office of Recruitment is already hard at work making plans for the future Wildcat Experience event,” said Kari Eve Valence, PRCC coordinator of recruitment and marketing. “We see this postponement as an opportunity to now have a jump start on planning a successful day of information and fun for our future Wildcats.”

Updated information will be posted at PRCC.edu/wildcatexperience.

ALL ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

Attendees can meet with staff members from key departments involved with the enrollment and registration process including Admissions, Financial Aid, Housing, and Student Services/ROAR.

Students can learn more about academic pathways and courses offered on campus from faculty members. Academic disciplines that will be available include Fine Arts and Communications, Honors Institute, Humanities and STEM.

Career Technical Education will be present, including representatives from our popular Allied Health and Nursing options.

Dual enrollment will be there to help any junior or senior who wants an early start on college credit at a reduced fee.

Finally, key components of student life are covered with representatives from athletics and student activities.

Along with the informational tables around The Green, refreshments will be served.

Interested students can register at prcc.edu/wildcatexperience

The first 250 students who register will have a chance to win a half-tuition scholarship for their first semester at PRCC (must be present at the event to win).