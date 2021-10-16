PRC SCPA has low cost spay, neuter coupons

The Pearl River County SPCA is providing pet owners with animal care and pet services this fall.

The PRC animal shelter is on a mission to help prevent the over population of pets by offering low cost spay and neuter services. The shelter wants to be classified as a no-kill shelter for both dogs and cats. While the shelter has that status for dogs, there is still some work to do to achieve that status for cats.

“It equals less pets in our shelter, which leads us a step closer to becoming no kill across the board,” said Pearl River County SPCA Volunteer Coordinator Renee Roberts.

Pet owners can buy $30 coupons for cats and $40 for dogs at the shelter to have those procedures done.

The shelter’s staff hopes to sell as many coupons as possible because the price for spaying and neutering will eventually go back to normal, which is double the coupon price. Coupons are being sold at the H.O.P.E Station, located at 1700 Palestine Road, right next to the animal shelter.

The PRC animal shelter’s staff is looking forward to an amazing turnout for the annual Wellness Clinic. The event will offer low cost shot clinics on Nov. 20 at Jack Read Park from 10-2 p.m. Residents can bring their pets to receive wellness shots, rabies shots, puppy and kitten series shots, Bordetella shots and even a microchip.

“You don’t have to worry about us running out of shots, we’re not going to run out of shots,” said Pearl River County SPCA Director Maria Diamond.

Pet owners are asked to bring their dogs on a leash and cats and smaller dogs in a carrier in order to receive their shots. Pets carried to the event in a person’s arms will not receive the shots.