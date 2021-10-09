Poplarville parents arrested after 6-month-old child dies

According to a release from the Poplarville Police Department, officers were called to a Poplarville home on October/6/21 at 7:09 p.m.

The call was received from residents staying at a home located at 1203 South McGehee Street Lot 8. The caller stated that they needed an ambulance at the home because a 6-month-old child would not eat. Upon arrival, officers determined a second child also lived at the address. Child Protective Services was called in to ensure the welfare of the children. The 6-month-old was transferred to the Poplarville hospital via AAA ambulance where she later died. The second child, 18-months-old, was also transported to the Poplarville hospital.

The parents of the children, Takota Miller,23 and Kendra Beck,20 were placed under arrest for felony child neglect and transported to the Lenoir Rowell criminal justice center, the release states. This case is still under investigation.

Pending autopsy results, the charges will likely be upgraded.