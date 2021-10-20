Poplarville City Hall to reopen on Nov. 1

The Poplarville Board of Alderman approved reopening City Hall to the public next month and discussed several projects during Tuesday’s meeting,

One of the items on the agenda dealt with the District 9 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will expire on Sept. 22 2022. FEMA regulations dictate that all hazard mitigation plans be reviewed, updated and then submitted to the federal organization for approval. The Board was asked to return a participation letter and designation letter before the Oct. 25 deadline. The Board tabled taking action on the mitigation plan agenda until next meeting, when more information can be presented gathered.

The Board also approved a motion to reopen City Hall on Nov 1. The facility was closed in response to rising cases of COVID-19.

At the request of current Poplarville School District Board of Trustees member Violene Jordan, the Board approved a motion to reappoint her to the position for another five years. Her current term ends on Dec. 31 2021.

The Poplarville Fire Department requested authorization to engage JMCM consulting to prepare an application for the Assistance to Firefighter Grant program. If approved the grant will be used to purchase t a new ladder truck. City attorney Gregory Holcomb and City Clerk Jane O’Neal were asked to review the contract and bring the matter back up at the next meeting.

The board was presented with a preliminary estimate to conduct improvements to Buck Kirkland on Highway 53. The required water system improvements are estimated to cost over $150,000. More information will be presented once an engineer study is complete.

The Board also approved a motion to accept the Justice Assistance Grant, worth $3,723, for the Poplarville Police Department from the State of Mississippi Department of Public Safety was awarded the award.

The Board authorized the Mayor, Police Chief and City Clerk to execute required documents. The city’s match for the grant will be $1,241.

In other business, the Board approved an event request from Triumph Missionary Baptist Church to conduct a “5th Sunday Church Service” on Oct 31, 2021 at the Town Green from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.