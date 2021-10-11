Picayune’s second half play earns win at East Central

The Maroon Tide added to the team’s win column at East Central after beating the Hornets, 28-14.

The Maroon Tide came out slower than usual to start the game with Picayune being down 7-0 at halftime.

“We couldn’t get anything going offensively, and our defense kept us in the game,” said Head Football Coach Cody Stogner.

After the halftime break, Picayune turned the game around and the defense forced East Central into a three and out situation. The Maroon Tide capitalized on the opportunity, executing drives on offense resulting in a touchdown and a 7-7-tie game.

Maroon Tide’s Amarion Tyson also had a strip fumble and return for a touchdown, putting the Maroon Tide up 14-7.

After that, the Maroon Tide scored 14 unanswered points, putting the team up 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got a touchdown a little too late for a comeback with under a minute to play, allowing Picayune to run away with the 28-14 victory over East Central.

For the Maroon Tide, running back Donta Dowdell had 95 yards on the night. Noah Carter scored two touchdowns and Chris Davis connected with Carter for a touchdown pass while quarterback Dawson Underwood was 2-4 in the air.