Peggy Magee

October 8, 2021

Funeral service will be held Saturday October 16, 2021 at 12 noon at Rose Sharon Church of God In Christ, for Peggy Magee age 57 of Picayune, MS., who passed away October 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, MS. Peggy was a member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, she was in various organizations, Usher, Gatekeeper for Heroin of Jericho Lodge, President of the Nursing Guild, Photographer for the youth department, and W.I.A., Peggy got her degree as a Certified Nursing Assistant, at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Rev. Ronald Duston will officiate at the service. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery.

Survivors: include her husband; Stefon Magee, of Picayune, MS., 1 daughter; Brady Cooper, 6 sons: Bradon Cooper, Denist Brown, Deontra Brown, Craig Nelson, Greg Nelson and Dereia Magee all of Picayune, MS.,1 Goddaughter: Kerico Myers, Picayune, MS., 3 sisters: Jacquelyn McDonald, of Picayune, MS., Venus Jones of Jackson, MS., Brenda Clay, of Dallas TX., 4 brothers: C.B. Bates, J.C. Bates, Carlos Bates and Jerry Jenkins, all of Picayune, MS., 22 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; I.B., and Stella Myers, 1 siblings; Brenda

Visitation will be Saturday October 16, 2021 from 11 am., until 12 Noon, at Rose Sharon Church of God In Christ. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.