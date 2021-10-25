Pearl River’s Tony Brown scores twice at Southwest

SUMMIT, Miss. — The Pearl River Wildcats stumbled in their lone Saturday contest of 2021, falling at Southwest’s John I. Hurst Stadium on the Bears’ Homecoming and Sophomore Day, 48-23.

The Wildcats (2-6 overall, 0-5 South Division) will need to have a short memory as they’ll turn around to host No. 12 Hinds on Thursday in the season finale.

The loss was PRCC’s first against Southwest (3-5, 1-4) since 2016.

“I felt like the past two weeks were three steps forward and this is four steps back,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “We have some searching to do. We didn’t come here to represent the institution like this and it starts with myself.

“We’re going to work hard to fix it.”

SCORING RECAP

Both offenses had an abundance of success in the first 30 minutes. Pearl River opened the scoring on its first drive courtesy of a Tony Brown (Hurley; East Central) touchdown. The South Alabama transfer took the handoff to the right side before cutting back against the field for a 29-yard score.

The Bears responded, scoring 28 unanswered points. Southwest’s scores came on passes of 75 and 46 yards, a 32-yard run and an 85-yard punt return.

Brown broke the Bears’ run with an 8-yard run up the middle to split SMCC’s lead in half, 28-14, with 7:56 remaining in the half.

SMCC pushed its lead back out to 35-14 on its next offensive play, a 64-yard run.

With just over 2 minutes remaining in the half, the Wildcats seemed to gain some momentum. PRCC’s defense backed up the Bears and forced a punt following a three-and-out possession. Nijewel Coleman (Sumrall) broke through the protection and blocked the punt, earning PRCC a safety. The Wildcats made the most of the big defensive play. Dustin Allison (Pass Christian) and Tavion Smith (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) connected four plays later for a spectacular score. Allison sent a long pass down PRCC’s sideline and Smith out-jumped two Bear defenders for the ball around the 2-yard line and waltzed his way into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. The 28-yard touchdown brought PRCC within 12, 35-23, however SMCC scored with 30 seconds remaining in the half to take a 41-23 lead into the midway point.

Southwest pushed its lead to 48-23 with 13:32 in the third quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats blocked the PAT, however. The two defenses clamped down from that point on, holding the opposing offenses scoreless the rest of the way.

LEADING THE WAY

Brown carried the ball 13 times for 83 yards to eclipse 600 yards on the season. The elusive Hurley native is the first Wildcat to accumulate at least 600 yards in a season since Ron Thompson (Bassfield) rushed for 913 in 2018-19.

Brown has also collected eight touchdowns on the season, the most by a Wildcat since Markevion Qunn (Ruleville; Ruleville Central) scored 17 TDs on the ground in 2017-18.

Will Young (Hurley: East Central) and Allison combined to throw for 81 yards. Latreal Jones (Taylorsville) caught four passes for 27 yards.

NEXT UP

Kickoff against Hinds at Dobie Holden Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Prior to the game, PRCC will honor its sophomore football players and cheerleaders. Tickets are available at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

TUNE IN

All Pearl River football games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app. stores.

Games are also available over the air in Pearl River County by tuning into 1320 AM and 106.9 FM., in Columbia on WCJU 102.7 FM and 1450 AM, and in Hattiesburg on WHSY 105.9 FM and 950 AM.