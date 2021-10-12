Pearl River’s Tony Brown, Leah Draine named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Tony Brown (Hurley; East Central) and volleyball’s Leah Draine (Mobile, Ala.; Mattie T. Blount) have been named the Forrest General Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week.

TONY BROWN

In Pearl River’s 55-7 victory over Holmes, Brown finished the contest with 10 rush attempts for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

The South Alabama transfer had touchdown runs of 81, 72, 56 and 4 yards.

Brown’s 229 yards place him second all-time for yards in a game, trailing Mike Toefield’s 264 yards.

On the season, the sophomore running back leads all Wildcat rushers with 447 yards on 57 carries.

LEAH DRAINE

Draine helped lead Pearl River to two wins in straight sets last week, defeating Coastal Alabama-East and Bishop State.

In the Wildcats’ matchup with Coastal Alabama-East, Draine collected eight kills and four digs.

Against Bishop State, Draine tallied eight kills, four digs and one assist.

The sophomore standout has had a fantastic season, coming in at second in the team in kills with 132 and chipping in 80 digs.

UP NEXT

The Pearl River volleyball team returns to action Tuesday as they travel to Senatobia for a doubleheader against Champion Christian and Northwest. The matches are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Pearl River football hosts Jones College in the 91st edition of the ‘Cat Fight’ with kickoff set to take place at 7 p.m.

