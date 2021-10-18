Pearl River’s Justin Jefferson and Diamond Jones named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football standout Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett) and volleyball standout Diamond Jones (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) have been selected as the latest Forrest General Wildcats of the Week.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jefferson was a leader on the Wildcat defense that nearly toppled archrival and No. 1 ranked Jones College last Thursday.

The linebacker tallied 15 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in the game.

Pearl River’s defense held Jones College to its least amount of yardage all season in the contest.

Jefferson is near the top in most defensive categories on the Pearl River defense, leading the team in tackles and sacks with 45 and three, respectively. He is second on the team in tackles for loss with 9.5.

DIAMOND JONES

Jones claims her second Forrest General Wildcat of the Week award after winning her first on Sept. 7.

Jones was an instrumental part of Pearl River’s perfect 5-0 week, tallying 50 kills, 24 digs and four assists.

The sophomore has been lethal on the court this season, collecting 227 kills, 97 digs, 27 service aces and 15 assists.

UP NEXT

The Pearl River football team hits the road for the last time Saturday to take on Southwest. The game is set to kickoff at 5 p.m. and will serve as the Bears’ homecoming.

The Wildcat volleyball team returns to Shivers Gymnasium Tuesday to take on Pensacola Christian. The

match is set to begin at 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)

Oct. 4: Sydney Spataro (women’s soccer) and Durron Myers (men’s soccer)

Oct. 11: Leah Draine (volleyball) and Tony Brown (football)