Pearl River sweeps doubleheader, earns 20th win

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Pearl River volleyball team avenged early season losses to Gadsden State and Snead State Friday, defeating Snead State 3-1 (26-24, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23) and Gadsden State 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-21).

“It was great to avenge both early losses against Snead and Gadsden,” Pearl River coach Haley Chatham said. “Our goal was to do whatever it took to get those two back today, and we did.”

The Wildcats hit 20 wins for the first time in program history after the win over Gadsden State.

“We are happy about getting to 20 wins,” Chatham said. “It feels good to see our program hit new highs. I’m proud for my players who are making it happen.”

PEARL RIVER 3, SNEAD STATE 1

Pearl River (20-3 overall) has fallen just three times this season one of which was at the hand of Snead State (20-8) who defeated the Wildcats in straight sets earlier this season.

The Wildcats were able to get their revenge, riding a hot start to a win.

PRCC built out a lead in the first set of the match before a back-and-forth match ensued.

The Wildcats eventually claimed the first set of the match, 26-24.

Pearl River took the second set of the day by a score of 25-21.

Snead State tried to flip the momentum in their favor by grabbing a competitive third set, 27-25.

The Wildcats did not let the comeback attempt come to fruition, putting the match away in the fourth set, 25-23.

PEARL RIVER 3, GADSDEN STATE 0

PRCC’s second match of the day was a little different as the Wildcats quickly put Gadsden State (9-16) away.

After claiming set one 25-20, the Wildcats ran away with the second set to win it 25-17.

Pearl River went on to take the third set 25-21 for its 16th win in straight sets this season.

LEADING THE WAY

After the match, Chatham praised the play of her libero Amy Wright (Palm Bay, Fla.; Melbourne Central Catholic) and defensive specialists Annah Marshall (Lake Cormorant) and Allison Carpenter (Ocean Springs).

“Our defensive specialists and libero really carried us today,” she said. “They gave us solid passes, dug up tough balls and all three of them served really well. We leaned on them a lot today.”

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to action Saturday as they travel to take on Lurleen B. Wallace. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.