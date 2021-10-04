Pearl River soccer’s Sydney Spataro, Durron Myers named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River soccer’s Sydney Spataro (Long Beach) and Durron Myers (Gulfport) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week.

SYDNEY SPATARO

In Pearl River’s back-and-forth 3-2 victory at Itawamba, Spataro provided the Wildcats with the game-winner in the 82nd minute.

Spataro crashed the goal and booted the incoming corner kick past the ICC keeper to give Pearl River the late lead.

Spataro has played whatever position she has been asked to play this season, starting matches at forward, midfield and defense.

DURRON MYERS

In the Wildcats 2-0 win at Itawamba, Durron Myers netted his first goal of the season.

A corner kick was delivered into the box where Myers was standing and the versatile outside back headed it home to give the Wildcats the lead.

The No. 4 Pearl River men’s soccer team is off to an incredible start, holding a 7-0-1 record and six clean sheets on the season.

UP NEXT

The Pearl River soccer programs return to action next Tuesday as they travel to take on rival Jones College. The matches will begin at 5 p.m.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)