Pearl River football standout Justin Jefferson recognized by NJCAA

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The awards keep rolling in for Pearl River football’s Justin Jefferson (Memphis, Tenn.; Bartlett). One day after taking home the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Defensive Player of the Week award, he has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Jefferson lands the award after being an impact player on the defensive side of the ball in Pearl River’s clash with No. 1 Jones College.

The freshman linebacker tallied 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in the contest.

On the season, Jefferson has tallied 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.

Jefferson is the first Pearl River football player to take home a national honor this season and is the third Pearl River student-athlete to claim a national award this year, joining Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica.; Clarendon College) and Maddux Francis (Poplarville).

NEXT UP

The Pearl River football team hits the road Saturday to take on Southwest. The game at John I. Hurst field is set to kickoff at 5 p.m.

TUNE IN

All Pearl River football games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.