Pearl River defeats Lurleen B. Wallace for 10th consecutive win

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team kept the momentum going Saturday, claiming its 10th consecutive match after knocking off Lurleen B. Wallace 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-13.)

“Today was a fun match,” Pearl River coach Haley Chatham said. “LBW has a great atmosphere for volleyball and they are a well-coached, gritty bunch. The goal was to keep our speed up and be in control and disciplined at the same time. We were able to do that for the most part.

“Winning 10 in a row means we are growing and getting better every match. I couldn’t ask for more than that.”

SET ONE

Lurleen B. Wallace (6-20 overall) grabbed a small lead early in the set going ahead 2-0 before Pearl River (21-3) evened the scoring at two all, thanks to a thunderous kill from Diamond Jones (Gonzales, Ala.; East Ascension).

LBW quickly took another point, but the Wildcats forced a Saint timeout after going on a 7-1 run that made the score 8-4.

The run had several big moments including a block from Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch; Lewisburg) as well as a combination block from Leah Draine (Mobile, Ala.; Mattie T. Blount) and Jones.

A few points later, the Wildcats took a 14-10 lead with the help of a Draine kill that an LBW player was unable to handle.

The Wildcats eventually went on to claim the first set 25-20.

SET TWO

The Wildcats entered the second set on fire, building out a 6-1 lead. Lurleen B. Wallace cut the lead in half just a few points later at 8-4.

With a score of 9-6, PRCC scored five consecutive points one of which came from a kill of the hand of Chloe Paske (St. Martin), making the Wildcat lead 14-6.

The Saints tried to battle their way back into the match, but Pearl River slammed the door to take the second set 25-15.

SET THREE

PRCC went ahead 5-3 to open what proved to be the final set of the day before Lurleen B. Wallace battled back to take a 7-5 lead.

Three Wildcat points in a row put them ahead 9-6. Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin) picked up a kill in the run.

Pearl River built out a huge lead soon after, going ahead 20-10.

With a score of 22-10, Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) laid out for two digs on consecutive plays, leading to a kill from Jones.

Jasmine Burdine (Biloxi) followed up Jones’ kill with one of her own to make the score 23-10.

The Wildcats eventually claimed the third set of the day 25-13.

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to Shivers Gymnasium on Tuesday as Pensacola Christian comes to town. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.