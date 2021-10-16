Pearl River Central falls hard to George County

Published 1:01 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021

By Staff Report

Pearl River Central was unable to add another win to the team’s record on Friday night, falling 41-7 to the George County Rebels.

The Rebels scored often during Friday’s game, first with a touchdown pass with 7:54 left in the first, again with a 22 yard run from 15 yards out early in the second quarter, again in the second quarter with 8:11 before the break from a more than 60 yard run, and one more time before halftime from a 20 yard run from 20 yards out with 2:21 before halftime.

The Blue Devils did not allow a shutout, however, scoring with only 18 seconds left before halftime when Dalton Lee pushed the ball through the end zone from the one yard line.

The score was 27-7 going into the break.

The Rebels only widened that lead in the second half, scoring with 10:20 still on the clock in the third from 23 yards out and finally from five yards out with 7:42 left in the third.

The Blue Devils now stand at 1-4, while the Rebels advanced to 5-3 on the season.

