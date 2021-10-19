Ole Miss’ Tiphanie Fiquet wins ITA Southern Singles Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ole Miss’ Tiphanie Fiquet defeated LSU’s Safiya Carrington, 6-2, 7-5, to win the ITA Southern Regional Singles Championships on Tuesday. Rebels Kelsey Mize and Ludmila Kareisová fell to Alabama’s Ludmilla Bencheikh and Anne Marie Hiser in the doubles championship match, also on Tuesday morning.

Fiquet, No. 69 in the ITA Preseason Rankings, received the No. 4 overall seed in the 64-participant main draw. She won all five singles matches played at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium this week, capping off the event by defeating LSU’s No. 96 Carrington in the championship match on Tuesday.

Fiquet jumped ahead to a 3-1 lead in the first set. Fiquet and Carrington split the next two games to bring the set to 4-2. Fiquet then won the next two games to take the opening set, 6-2. In a highly-contested second set Fiquet and Carrington played to a 5-5 tie. Fiquet proceeded to win the next two games to take the set 7-5, win the match and claim the singles title.

Fiquet earns an automatic entry into the ITA Fall National Championships via winning an ITA Regional Championships. The ITA Fall Nationals take place Nov. 4-7 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

Assistant Coach Grant Roberts’ Thoughts

“Tiphanie was a warrior this week, she beat a lot of really good players and showed why she is one of the best players in the country. She played her best tennis in the biggest points and was not fazed by any situation. We have a few weeks now to really put everything together in preparing for Fall Nationals.”

Kareisová and Mize won five matches in the tournament to reach the doubles final in their first time partnering together. Kareisová and Mize fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0 to Alabama’s Bencheikh and Hiser on the Crimson Tide’s home court. Both teams were not seeded in the event.

Kareisová and Mize notably defeated ITA No. 43 Magda Adaloglou and Chloe Cirotte from Missisippi State in the Round of 16.

Mize and Kareisová also earned entry into the ITA Fall National Championships by placing as a finalist in an ITA Regional.

Assistant Coach Roberts’ Thoughts

“Ludmila and Kelsey had an impressive week in their first time playing together in live matches.

They did a great job implementing what we did in practice and showing how they have developed their games during the fall.

They did a great job taking risks throughout the tournament in the right situations.”

ITA Southern Championships Results

10/19

Singles Championship Match.

Tiphanie Fiquet (OM) def. Safiya Carrington (LSU), 6-2, 7-5,

Doubles Championship Match

Ludmilla Bencheikh and Anne Marie Hiser (UA) def. Kelsey Mize/Ludmila Kareisová (OM), 6-3, 6-0

Ole Miss ITA Regional Champions:

SINGLES

1993 Paloma Collantes

1997 Agnes Muzamel

2011 Kristi Boxx

2015 Julia Jones

2017 Arianne Hartono

2021 Tiphanie Fiquet

DOUBLES

1997 Agnes Muzamel/Courtenay Chapman

2009 Kristi Boxx/Karen Njissen

2017 Sabina Machalova/Natalie Suk

