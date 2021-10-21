No. 3 Pearl River’s Andre Nicholson earns national honor

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A day after claiming the MACCC South Division title, the No. 3 Pearl River men’s soccer team was the recipient of some more good news as Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica.; Clarendon College) was named the National Junior Colleges Athletic Association Player of the Week.

The award comes just one day after he was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week.

The 5-foot-7 midfielder claims the award after an impressive week against then No. 6 Jones College and Southwest.

In the Wildcat’s 3-1 win over Jones College, Nicholson tallied one goal. In Pearl River’s blowout 7-0 win over Southwest, Nicholson scored twice and assisted on three more goals.

Nicholson is the second Pearl River men’s soccer player to win the national award this season after Maddux Francis (Poplarville) claimed it a few weeks back.

Heading into Pearl River’s matchup with Copiah-Lincoln Friday, Nicholson has tallied five goals and four assists on the season.

UP NEXT

Pearl River hosts Copiah-Lincoln Friday at 7 p.m. for its sophomore night celebration. The match will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.