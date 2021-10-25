No. 19 Pearl River extends win streak at Itawamba

FULTON, Miss. — The No. 19 Pearl River volleyball team extended its win streak to 13 games Friday, putting away Itawamba 3-1 (25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17). With the win, the Wildcats earn the right to host the winner of Itawamba and Northwest Oct. 30 for the right to play in the Gulf District playoffs.

“It’s going to be great to have our playoff game at home,” coach Haley Chatham said. “We are expecting it to be even tougher than tonight whether it be Itawamba or Northwest that we face. Both are well-coached and great teams.”

Pearl River (24-3 overall) opened the night displaying the dominance that it has shown all season, making quick work of Itawamba (17-10). The Wildcats claimed the first set of the day 25-12.

The Indians made some adjustments between sets as they battled hard in the second set. After going back-and-forth for the majority of the set, the Wildcats eventually shut the door to win it 25-23.

The Wildcats streak of 15 consecutive sets won ended after the third set of the day. The momentum gained by the Indians after their performance in the second set led them to a 25-22 win.

“I think set three was a combination of ICC switching up the match ups and us having a little too much fun,” Chatham said. “We adjusted to their rotation in set four, refocused a little and it worked out.

Pearl River went on to win the fourth set in quick fashion by a score of 25-17.

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to action Monday as they host Mississippi University for Women for a doubleheader. The matches are set to begin at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.

