No. 10 Gulf Coast hosts Meridian
Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
PERKINSTON — No. 10 Mississippi Gulf Coast finally has a stretch of home games in front of it. The Bulldogs play four of the final five regular-season games at home, starting Tuesday when Meridian visits.
Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9887546.
Gulf Coast has won its last two division games and moved back into the top-10 in the country when Monday’s NJCAA Division II poll was released.
Records
- MGCCC: 6-4/4-1 MACCC South, 2nd place in division
- Meridian: 7-3/2-3 MACCC South, 4th place in division
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 2-0 Friday to LSU Eunice, which is ranked 9th in NJCAA D-II.
- Meridian beat East Central 1-0 in overtime on Friday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat the Eagles 2-0 on Sept. 10 in Meridian. Adam Holland (So., Moss Point/Resurrection) and Alwayne Whittaker (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) scored for the Bulldogs.
Three Ahead
- Friday, Oct. 15: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 19: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 22: at Southwest Mississippi, 4 p.m.
