New hangars open at Stennis International

KILN, MISS. – Two new hangars with a combined space of 34,000 square feet were recently completed at Stennis International Airport.

Located south of the terminal building, the RESTORE Hangar is 24,000 square feet, and the Corporate Hangar is 10,000 square feet with an additional 2,500 square foot office.

“The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission continues to invest for the future of Hancock County,” said CEO Bill Cotter. “Our portfolio of hangar space allows existing tenants to expand and attracts new businesses to the area.”

Adjacent to the terminal and opening directly to the main ramp, the RESTORE Hangar features a door that is 154 feet wide and 28 feet high. The premier location includes utility rooms, restrooms and a foam fire suppression system.

The $5 million project was awarded Drace Construction Corp., of Long Beach, in November 2019. It was funded in part by a federal RESTORE grant.

Separated by a new concrete apron, the Corporate Hangar is just south of the RESTORE Hangar. The structure is ideal for aerospace companies with aircraft storage and office needs. The hangar door is 80 feet wide and 26 feet high. The office space is unfinished and ready to be customized to fit any tenant’s needs.

The $1.5 million project was awarded to Mike Rozier Construction, Inc., of Hattiesburg, in July 2020. It was funded in part by a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant.

“Port and Harbor Commission is committed to being responsible stewards for public resources,” Cotter said. “The two new hangars were made possible by a combination of federal and state funds with local funds carrying the balance.”

Additionally, three existing hangars were recently purchased. The smallest hangar measures 7,000 square feet, and the larger hangars are 12,000 square feet and 13,125 square feet. In fiscal year 2022, over $3 million is budgeted for new hangars totaling 24,000 square feet.

The new hangars and acquisitions are part of HCPHC’s aerospace strategy to be the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aviation industry. In recent years, Hancock County has grown 230 new jobs and seen nearly $100 million in capital investment in aerospace development. Pearl River Community College also plans to build a $10 million workforce development center at the airport where the next generation of aerospace workforce will be trained.

Located in Kiln, Stennis International is Hancock County’s community airport. It features an 8,500-foot runway rated to carry the world’s largest cargo planes. It is home to 15 aerospace companies serving both general aviation and military aircraft.