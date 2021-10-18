Moss Point Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Gulfport, Miss. – A Moss Point Man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, on August 21, 2020, Le’Darrius Jamontaie Forrest, 30, was arrested after the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team served a state search warrant on a Moss Point residence where he was the sole occupant. During the search, a rifle, ammunition, methamphetamine, and cocaine were found. The firearm was a stolen Norinco, Model MAK90 Sporter, 7.62 rifle.

Forrest was confirmed to have two, separate Mississippi State felony convictions from the Circuit Court of Jackson County.

Forrest pleaded guilty on July 15, 2021, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris prosecuted the case as part of the federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s crime reduction efforts, PSN is an evidence-based program proven effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together and develop comprehensive solutions. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.