Mona “Lisa” Ladner Mars

October 14, 2021

Funeral Services for Mona “Lisa” Ladner Mars, age 65, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Steve Spiers and Bro. Jesse Ladner will officiate the service.

A native of Lumberton, MS, she was the owner and operator of Instant Bail Bonding and a member of Apostolic Tabernacle of Refuge. Lisa was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all. To know her was to love her. We will miss her dearly but we know she is with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones who have gone on before.

She was preceded in death by her parents, L. H. Ladner, Sr. and Doris Elaine Burge Ladner; husband, David Dodd; sister, Paula Williams; stepdaughter, Susan Mars; stepson, Rene Betuel.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joshua A. (Gini) Mars, Jennifer Mars Lindell, Jessica A. Mars, and Jana (Eric Tabor) Amacker; grandchildren, Carson Mars, Nathan Mars, Braden Mars, Jayse Mars, Collin Mars, Lexie Mars, Mollie Mars, Jaxson Mars, Jadyn Grubbs, Joli Grubbs, Kaily Lindell, Colston Mars, Blakely Mars, Macey Amacker, Brayson Amacker, and Aliyah Tabor; stepdaughter, Rena (Michael) Roberto and children; step-grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Pinson, Blaine Loveless and Hunter Betuel; sisters, Barbara (Malcolm) Juneau, Susan Hammack, Rhonda Ladner, Cherri (Tim) Johnson, and Chrissy (Brandon) Tisdale, L.H. (June) Ladner, Jr. Danny (Cathy) Lee, and Curtis (Tanya) Ladner; numerous nieces and nephews; her loving friend, Andrew Capron.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com