Mobile man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charges

Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, Alabama man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and interstate travel in aid of racketeering, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Gerald Wayne Jones, 66, was the co-owner and operator of a trucking company that transported marijuana and other controlled substances from California to Harrison County, Mississippi for distribution.

Jones pled guilty on July 9, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Annette Williams and Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.