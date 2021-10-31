Mississippi Meth Dealer Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison

MOBILE, AL – A Moss Point, Mississippi man was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 11, 2019 in Grand Bay, Alabama.

According to court documents, Seabron Mack Millender, 38, arranged to sell five ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a gas station in Grand Bay. Police set up a perimeter around the gas station and, when Millender arrived, moved in to arrest him. Millender reversed his car in an attempt to flee but police vehicles boxed him in. Officers arrested Millender and seized $1,061 in cash from him. Inside Millender’s car, officers found a clear plastic bag containing 134.8 grams of 97% pure methamphetamine hydrochloride. During a post-Miranda interview with police, Millender admitted that he had obtained the meth two days earlier and had driven the drugs into Alabama from Mississippi with the intent to distribute them. At the time of his offense, Millender was on federal supervised release for a 2008 drug-conspiracy conviction in the Southern District of Mississippi.

United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Millender to serve a five-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse. The court did not impose a fine, but Judge Moorer ordered Millender to pay $100 in special assessments.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mobile Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.