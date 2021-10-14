MHP looking for vehicle and driver involved in hit and run that injured Moss Point man

Published 10:04 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Special to the Item

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 613 in Jackson County involving a bicyclist.

Eric Olsen, 45, of Moss Point, MS, was riding his bike on Highway 613 when a gold passenger car

traveling north hit him. After the collision, the vehicle left the scene with damage to the driver’s side. The car is missing the driver-side mirror. Eric Olsen received serious injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228- 396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

 

 

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

