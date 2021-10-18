Meridian man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jackson, Miss. – A Meridian man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Lakennth JDarrious Smith, 29, was found in possession of a firearm by officers of the Meridian Police Department on August 29, 2019, during the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Two firearms were found in Smith’s residence along with both powder and crack cocaine.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Meridian Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.