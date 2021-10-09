MDEQ to Host Mississippi Restoration Summit on November 9 Agency Requests Public to Submit Discussion Topics

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) will host its annual Mississippi Restoration Summit on November 9 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. The public is invited to hear updates on Deepwater Horizon restoration efforts including current restoration projects and the announcement of new projects for 2021. This year’s summit will include a virtual participation option, and a copy of the meeting’s agenda can be found here

“The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Impacts’ as we present an overview of MDEQ’s current restoration efforts and their impact on the natural resources and economy of South Mississippi. In addition, we want to hear from the public. Please submit the topics related to restoration impacts in coastal Mississippi you would like to hear more about during the summit,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

Topic suggestions will be accepted through Friday, October 29, on the MDEQ website here

The Mississippi Restoration Summit includes the Mississippi TIG annual meeting along with other opportunities to engage. In addition, the 2021 Restoration Summit will be broadcast live via Facebook Live