McCoy named Bulldog of the Week
Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
PERKINSTON — Jace McCoy has been named Bulldog of the Week for Oct. 4-10.
McCoy, a sophomore defensive lineman from Summit, had 10 total tackles in a No. 9 Gulf Coast’s 31-13 win over East Central. He had two tackles for loss, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry.
Also nominated:
Ivan Gonzalez, a freshman defender from Olive Branch, had an assist while playing as a defender during the Bulldogs’ 1-1 week.
Cam Thomas, a sophomore running back from Picayune, ran for 192 yards on 34 carries. He set a new career high for rushing yards.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.