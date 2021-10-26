Maroon Tide near a district championship

The Picayune Maroon Tide (8-1) has an opportunity the next two weeks to lock in the number one playoff seed and win a district championship.

This Friday’s matchup against the Long Beach Bearcats will be treated like a playoff game by the Maroon Tide.

“We’re treating it as a playoff game, we got to prepare as hard as we have for any other game and be ready to go come Friday night,” said Head Coach Cody Stogner.

Stogner says Long Beach is having a down year.

The Bearcats record is 1-7 on the season, but that’s no guarantee.

“They’re also a team you can’t over look, because they can sneak up and get you,” Stogner said.

On the season, the Maroon Tide has attempted passes 26 times for a total of 379 yards and four touchdowns.

Donta Dowdell leads all Maroon Tide rushers with 161 carries for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns. Five other players have over 100 yards and 10 carries.

Noah Cater leads all receivers with three catches for 182 and two touchdowns on the year. Wide receiver Jessiah Contee has two catches for 90 yards and one touchdown.

On the year, the Maroon Tide is 5-0 in 5A Region 4 District. This Friday, the Maroon Tide will host the Bearcats on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.